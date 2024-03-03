Woman killed in southeast Kansas crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was killed in a crash in southeast Kansas early Sunday morning.

Overturned semi closes Kansas Highway 156 east of Jetmore

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 3:05 a.m., 26-year-old Ashley Rendon from Parsons was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser west on Kansas Highway 126, 4 miles west of Pittsburg.

The KHP said for an unknown reason, Rendon drove off the highway into the ditch to the south and hit a culvert. Rendon’s car then overturned onto its top and caught on fire.

Rendon was pronounced dead at the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.