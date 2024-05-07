Woman killed in Shelby shooting

A woman is dead after a Monday night shooting, and investigators are still piecing together what happened, according to Shelby Police.

According to a press release from Shelby Police, at 7:45 p.m., officers from the Shelby Police Department responded to the 600 block of Live Oak Street in reference to reports of gunshots being fired in the area.

Once on the scene, officers located a woman lying in the front yard of a house suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to the press release. Cleveland County Emergency Medical Services and medical first responders responded to the scene and transported the woman to Atrium Health – Cleveland where she was pronounced dead.The woman's name is being withheld pending family notification.

According to police, during the initial investigation, it was determined that the woman was not involved in the altercation that led to the gunshots being fired. As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made.

Police ask that anyone with information concerning this incident to contact the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or report information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Cleveland County at 704-481-TIPS.

