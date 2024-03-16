Woman killed in late night shooting in Tamarac home, deputies say

A woman is dead after a late night shooting in a Tamarac home, deputies say.

A little before midnight, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputes and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a call about a shooting at a home in the in the 4500 block of Northwest 45th Court in Tamarac, spokesperson Carey Codd said in an email. Inside, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Homicide and Crime Scene detectives are investigating, Codd said. He could not immediately say why the woman was shot or whether she lived in the home.

Anyone with information should contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

