Woman killed, man injured in shooting early Tuesday in Monticello

MONTICELLO - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting early Tuesday in the village of Monticello.

According to Monticello police, officers responded to a report of a shooting outside of a building in the Sleepy Hollow Apartment Complex on Terri Lane just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Village police said the responding officers found a man and a woman inside a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to Garnet Catskill Medical Center in Harris, where she was pronounced dead.

The man was taken to Garnet Orange Medical Center in Middletown, where he was listed in serious condition.

The shootings are under investigation by state police, assisted by Village of Monticello police and the Sullivan County District Attorney's office.

The victims' identifies are being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's office, Mobile Medic/Empress EMS and the Monticello Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Monticello shooting on Terri Lane: One person dead, one injured