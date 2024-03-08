A woman is dead and a man is critically hurt in an Avondale double shooting overnight, Cincinnati police say.

The shooting happened on Burton Avenue at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, across the street from MLK Jr. Park according to the night chief.

The woman, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, who is in his early 20s, was shot multiple times and has life-threatening injuries, police say.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A person of interest ran through the park but was taken into custody and there is no threat to the public at this time, according to police.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Woman killed, man critically hurt in Avondale shooting