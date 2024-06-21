Woman killed in head-on crash ID’d by Fresno coroner. Driver of other vehicle arrested

A woman was identified by the Fresno coroner after she was killed in an alleged DUI crash Thursday morning.

The coroner identified the woman as 43-year-old Adeline Ramos of Selma.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Joseph Bianchi said the crash happened at Highway 180 and Cornelia Avenue at 12:17 a.m. Thursday.

A man was driving a 2019 Nissan Versa westbound on 180 and another driver was in a blue Nissan Sentra eastbound on 180, west of Cornelia. Ramos was the passenger in the vehicle.

Bianchi said the driver in the Nissan Versa failed to maintain its lane and traveled in the opposite lane and collided head-on with the Nissan Sentra who was unable to avoid the vehicle.

Both people including Ramos in the Sentra were taken to Community Regional Medical Center for major injuries. Ramos later died, Bianchi said.

He said the driver was wearing a seat belt, but Ramos was not.

The driver of the Nissan Versa was also taken to the hospital and was arrested for alleged DUI, Bianchi said.

He was identified by deputies as 21-year-old Amadeo Santos Manera of Kerman.

He was booked into the Fresno County jail on charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.