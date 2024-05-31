Woman killed by drunken driver while crossing street in St. Petersburg, police say

A St. Petersburg man was arrested on a DUI charge after police say he struck and killed a woman crossing the street with her bike, but he will not be charged with her death.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Haylee Concepción, 25, was trying to cross 54th Avenue South at a crosswalk with her bike when the driver of a Jeep made a “legal left turn” from 31st Street South, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release. Police said the driver was turning under a “steady green left turn arrow” when Concepción stepped in front of the Jeep.

The Jeep struck Concepción, and she was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died at the hospital Wednesday.

The driver of the Jeep, Richard Wilson, 66, of St. Petersburg stayed at the scene of the crash, the news release states. According to an arrest report, Wilson had bloodshot, watery eyes and the odor of alcohol on his breath.

He was also unsteady on his feet and had slurred, mumbled, “thick-tongued” speech, the report states. Police wrote that his blood-alcohol level was 0.014. State law presumes impairment at 0.08.

Yolanda Fernandez, a spokesperson for the police department, said Wilson will not be charged with Concepción’s death.

“The bicyclist was found at fault in that crash. Because Wilson didn’t cause the crash, he was not charged with DUI manslaughter,” she said.

Concepción’s mother, Abbyja Concepción-Henry, said her daughter was on her way home from her job at Publix.

“It’s so crazy. The day before this happened, she was asking her superiors at Publix to change her schedule because she was so concerned about her safety at that intersection,” Concepción-Henry said.

She said police told her that her daughter was jaywalking, but she said her daughter would never do that.

“She wouldn’t put herself in that much danger because of her condition,” Concepción-Henry said. Her daughter was diagnosed with Evans syndrome, a rare disorder that attacks red blood cells. A small cut could lead to her bleeding out and in the hospital.

Concepción was hospitalized frequently for her condition, and her mother said there were many times when doctors told her she might pass away.

Concepción’s diagnosis “didn’t end her life,” her mother said. “Her life was ended by a stupid, drunk driver.”

Concepción was close to her mom and loved to dress in cosplay. When she was 8 years old, she started creating Star Wars costumes for herself. Her favorite character was Ahsoka Tano, who was a hero of hers.

Her goal was to get into Rebel Legion, an international organization for people interested in creating costumes from the Star Wars mythos. According to Concepción-Henry, she was just a couple of alterations away from being inducted into the league.

“She was a small, feisty and fierce warrior,” Concepción-Henry said.

Records show Wilson was released from the Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday night after posting a $500 bond. He has pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge through a public defender.

In 2006, Wilson was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 10 days in jail and a year of probation. He was also previously cited for careless driving and speeding, according to court records.

Concepción-Henry says she wants more to be done about drunken driving in St. Petersburg. She wants police to track down intoxicated drivers by having more of a presence in dangerous intersections.

“There’s an epidemic of drunk driving in St. Pete,” she said. “I’m so concerned that my daughter is going to be lost in the other hundreds of DUI cases. We want to raise awareness so people can understand how insane the driving is here.”