Woman killed when driver struck her Dover-area home early Tuesday is identified by police

A 56-year-old woman killed after a car crashed into her Dover-area home Tuesday morning has been identified by Delaware State Police as Dawn Dimartino.

Dimartino was inside her Forrest Avenue home about 2:40 a.m. when police said a Honda Accord veered off the road and crashed into her house west of Dover.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

The Honda driver, who fled the scene, had been driving at an "apparent high rate of speed," police said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police continue their search for the driver and the driver's identification.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver should contact investigators at (302) 698-8457 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

