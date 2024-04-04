Woman killed in Dayton shooting ID'd

Apr. 4—A 26-year-old woman died following a shooting at a Dayton home Wednesday has been identified.

Montanae Davis, of Dayton, died at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

The shooting was reported in the 700 block of Torrington Place around 2:49 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the victim, later identified as Davis, and began attempting life-saving measures, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer. Once medics arrived on scene she was transported to the hospital where she died from injuries.

A 911 caller told dispatchers her ex-boyfriend was calling her and threating her, according to records. The man the woman named in the call was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary murder, aggravated robery and aggravated burglary charges.

He was still in custody as of Thursday morning but formal charges have not been filed at this time, according to booking records.

Another woman called dispatch from the same address later and reported a man kicked in the back door while she was sleeping at her friend's house. The caller indicated the man had a gun and assaulted her friend. She said she also had a gun and had fired it, according to dispatch records.

The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. Those who want to remain antonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or visit www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.