Woman Killed On Cruise Ship Mourned

The family of Kristy Manzanares who was found dead on board a cruise ship last Tuesday sparked an FBI investigation into her "suspicious" death as they remembered the 39-year-old. Police arrested Kristy's husband, Kenneth Manzanares, over her death on the Alaska-bound Emerald Princess cruise after an alleged domestic dispute.

“She had a glow to her, and filled a room with life,” Kasey Hunt, a cousin of Kristy’s told People magazine. “She was so damn nice to everyone, she was amazing.”

Miranda Barnard, a representative for the family, said in a statement to the Salt Lake Tribune, that Kristy's family was heartbroken following the incident.

“We are devastated by the loss of Kristy,” the family said in the statement. “She is the light of our lives — a devoted mother, daughter, sister, and a friend. Kristy led by example with her giving heart and we are inspired by the legacy of kindness and optimism she has instilled in her children.”

Kristy was celebrating her 18th marriage anniversary with her husband and three teenage daughters on board the ship. According to arrest affidavit of her husband, a witness told security that when he went into the couple’s cabin, he saw Kristy on the floor, covered in blood. Her husband Kenneth was also in the cabin with blood on his hands and all over his clothes.

When the witness asked him what had happened, Kristy's husband allegedly replied, “She would not stop laughing at me.”

The witness also said Kenneth tried to drag his wife’s body over to the ship’s balcony but was interrupted by a security officer who arrived at the scene minutes later.

According to court documents, Kristy had a “severe head wound and blood was spread throughout the room on multiple surfaces,” media reports said.

Another witness, identified as Jen Larson, said she heard Manzanares’ young daughter screaming after the incident.

“She was just really scared,” Larson recalled, according to People. “She said, ‘I just want to go and see my mom! I just want to see my mom! What’s happening?’ ”

Kenneth, who remains in police custody, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison or death penalty and a maximum fine of $250,000 if convicted. A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for Aug. 10.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those impacted by this tragic event," Princess Cruises said in a statement. "Since the incident, our fleet security team has been coordinating with the FBI and other local authorities."

The ship was docked in Juneau, the capital city of Alaska on Wednesday morning after the incident occurred. The Emerald Princess was carrying 3,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members from Seattle for a week-long cruise.

