Woman killed after crashing into tree in Sacramento County neighborhood, CHP says

A woman was killed Friday after her vehicle crashed into a tree Friday in a Carmichael neighborhood, according the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were called about 1:25 a.m. to a report of a driver who crashed at Hemlock Street and Marmith Avenue, which is south of Madison Avenue, said Officer Justin Fetterly, a spokesman with the North Sacramento CHP office.

The driver, a woman in her late 20s, died after crashing into a tree for unknown reasons while driving on Hemlock Street, Fetterly said. It’s unknown if an alcohol or drug impairment were factors in the crash, Fetterly said. The area features large trees bordering several homes on the border of Carmichael and Old Foothill Farms sections of unincorporated Sacramento County.

The collision remains under investigation, he said.