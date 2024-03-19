Suspect arrested in deadly Cook Out shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Malek Crosby, 20, Tuesday in the shooting death of a woman over the weekend inside the Cook Out at 4321 Sunset Road in northwest Charlotte.

Officers responded to the restaurant around 5 a.m. on Sunday where they found Jaselyn Horne, 26, who was shot multiple times.

MEDIC pronounced Horne dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 dead in separate Charlotte shootings, police say

The police report lists the suspect as outside of the family but not unknown by the suspect.

Crosby was charged with murder.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: 1 dead after train hits person in northeast Charlotte)