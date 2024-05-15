Woman killed in Brightline-related collision in Rockledge area

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train near Rockledge late Tuesday. It was the second time in less than 48 hours that a person was killed by an oncoming train in Brevard County.

The death is also the seventh train-related death to take place in the county since January and the sixth to involve the highspeed Brightline passenger train, which travels through Brevard County on its daily route between Orlando and Miami.

Investigators look over the site where a pedestrian was killed in Brevard County by a northbound Brightline train last month. FILE.

The latest incident happened at 10:30 p.m. along the train tracks near Ansin Road. Deputies reported that a woman was found dead shortly after a collision was reported. Fire-rescue crews were also called out to the scene.

The details leading up to the woman being struck were not immediately known. Crime scene agents and investigators were at the site a short time later.

On Sunday, another collision involving a train and a pedestrian was reported in Cocoa. Cocoa police said that a 55-year-old man was attempting to cross the railroad tracks near Michigan Avenue when he was struck by a freight train. An investigation is ongoing in that case.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Woman killed in Brightline train-related collision in Rockledge area