Woman killed boyfriend while children were inside their Gig Harbor-area home, deputies say

A 34-year-old woman shot and killed her boyfriend inside their Gig Harbor home Wednesday night, Pierce County deputies say.

Deputies were dispatched to the 6300 block of Ray Nash Road Northwest at 9:56 p.m. after a 911 call reported people screaming and then several shots being fired. The caller stated the mother had shot the stepfather and another caller advised the woman was running down the road, according to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The woman was detained and deputies found her 39-year-old boyfriend deceased inside the house. The woman’s 11-year-old daughter and two other young relatives were present at the time of the shooting, the release said.

Detectives and forensic investigators interviewed the woman. Detectives learned that the woman and the victim allegedly were using drugs prior to the shooting, the release said. Detectives believe the woman shot her boyfriend and then fired more shots as she ran from the home.

The woman was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.