Woman killed, another injured in Thursday night Montgomery shooting

A woman was shot to death and another was injured in a Thursday night shooting in Montgomery, police say.

At 7:04 p.m., police and fire medics went to the 600 block of Iris Lane on a report of a person shot, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. They found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead, Coleman said. Her name was not released.

Police also found another woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the case, Coleman said.

This marks the 25th reported homicide for Montgomery for the year. There have been arrests made in 12 of the cases, records show.

The circumstances of the case remain under investigation, and no other information was immediately released. Police ask people with knowledge of the case to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

