Woman killed on 60th birthday in Milwaukee County's 15th domestic violence homicide this year

A Milwaukee man was charged earlier this week in the shooting death of his wife outside a salon in downtown Milwaukee after manicure and pedicure appointments he had made for her 60th birthday.

On Tuesday, Timothy Darnell Lewis, 59, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon in the death of Jacqueline Beason. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison.

Lewis told Milwaukee detectives on Sunday that "he is the one who did it. No one else did it," according to the criminal complaint. His initial court appearance in Milwaukee County was Thursday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, Beason was on the phone with one of her daughters Saturday, just before she was shot and killed inside her car, parked on North Cass Street. Beason's daughter told police she could hear her mother arguing with Lewis. Beason's daughter heard her mother tell Lewis that he had been "disrespectful to her and her daughters," and then to "put that gun away."

When Beason's daughter asked about Lewis having a gun, Beason responded, "It's a fake." The last thing the daughter heard was Lewis telling her mom, "There you go." Then the call ended. She did not hear the gunshot, according to the complaint.

The daughter didn't immediately respond Thursday to an interview request.

A neighbor who witnessed the shooting called 911. Beason was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewis said he went to the salon, knowing she would be there, according to the complaint.

Lewis said Beason and her daughter were yelling at him and "he got tired and took out his gun."

Beason is the 15th person in Milwaukee County to die due to a domestic violence-related homicide this year, according to the Sojourner Family Peace Center, the largest service provider for survivors of domestic abuse in the state.

Milwaukee's domestic violence prevention centers

Sojourner Family Peace Center, 619 W. Walnut St., 414-933-2722

Serving the Black community: The Asha Project, 3719 W. Center St., Milwaukee, 414-252-0075.

Serving the LGBTQ+ community: Diverse & Resilient’s Room to be Safe program, 2439 N. Holton St., Milwaukee, 414-390-0444.

Serving the Native American community: Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, 930 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwaukee, 414-383-9526; and the HIR Wellness Institute, 3136 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, 414-763-5815.

Serving the Muslim community: Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, 5235 S. 27th St., Greenfield, 414-727-4900.

Serving the Hmong community: Hmong American Women’s Association, 3727 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, 414-930-9352.

Serving the Latin American community: UMOS Latina Resource Center, 2701 S. Chase Ave., Suite D, Milwaukee, 414-389-6500.

Jessica Van Egeren is a reporter with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She can be reached at jvanegeren@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man charged with wife's death on her 60th birthday