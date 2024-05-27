Woman killed, 5 others hospitalized after crash in southern Ohio

An 18-year-old woman was killed and five other people were hospitalized after a crash in southern Ohio early Sunday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Cincinnati police responded to Westwood Northern Blvd on reports of a crash, our news partners at WCPO-9 TV reported.

A 28-year-old man was driving eastbound on Westwood Northern Blvd when he drove off the road and struck a tree, according to police.

There were 5 other people in the vehicle besides the driver: two 29-year-old women, a 19-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old woman.

The 18-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver and four other passengers were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center

The driver and two other passengers had non-life-threatening injuries while the other two passengers are in critical condition, police said.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as potential factors in the crash. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt either.

WCPO-9 TV reported that a section of Westwood Northern Blvd was closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.

Anyone with any information on the crash are asked to contact CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.