Woman killed, 4 others injured Saturday on Detroit's east side, police say

A Saturday night shooting on Detroit's east side left one woman dead and four other people injured, according to police.

Detroit police responded to the shooting in the 17800 block of Albion Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Four females were shot, ranging in age from 14 to 20; one died. A fifth victim was a man in his 20s. The surviving victims' conditions range from stable to serious.

Justin Hearn, a spokesperson for Detroit police, said Sunday afternoon that the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at the time.

That same day, two other mass shootings were reported in metro Detroit: one in Lathrup Village, where six people were shot, and another in Rochester Hills, where a gunman unloaded 28 rounds at families gathered at a splash pad, shooting 9 people, including children.

More: Rochester Hills splash pad shooting: What we know about victims, suspect

The suspect in the Detroit shooting is still at large, Hearn said, but police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at 313-264-0442 or asahouri@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit police: Woman killed, 4 others injured on Saturday