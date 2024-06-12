Woman killed, 2 others, including infant, injured in crash in Indiana County

A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a crash in Indiana County Wednesday.

According to state police, the two-vehicle crash happened at around 11 a.m. on state Route 422, around 1/10 of a mile west of the North Ridge Road/South Ridge Road intersection in Armstrong Township.

A Volkswagen Jetta pulled onto the road from a driveway. A Honda Civic hit the Jetta, which went across the center turn lane and the westbound lane and hit a guide rail, state police said.

The driver of the Jetta was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and an infant in the other car were flown to two different hospitals. There’s no word on either of their conditions.

The investigation is ongoing pending reconstruction by the Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) Unit.

