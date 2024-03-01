Woman kicks cruiser, spits on and headbutts officer

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman was arrested after she kicked a police cruiser and tried to assault officers and hospital security officers following a trespassing incident.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded around 10:47 p.m. to a report of trespassers in the laundry room of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of East Fountain Boulevard, near the intersection of Chelton Road.

CSPD said one of the trespassing suspects was compliant, and after being identified, that suspect was given a warning and released. The other suspect was “verbally combative” and refused to identify herself or take her hands out of her pockets.

CSPD said officers had to physically restrain the suspect, and while working to identify her, she kicked at a cruiser window, spat on and headbutted an officer, and tried to kick and headbutt others.

The woman, identified as Alexandra Keranen, was taken to the hospital where she spat on a security officer and kicked another police officer. Keranen was arrested on assault charges.

CSPD said no officers suffered injuries requiring treatment, and none were exposed to Keranen’s spit.

