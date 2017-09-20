Woman in Kevin Hart Sex Tape Comes Forward, Claims She Didn't Try to Extort Him

The woman at the center of the Kevin Hart cheating scandal wants the world to know that she is “not an extortionist.”

Read: Amid Cheating Claims, Kevin Hart's Ex Says He Was With Current Wife While Still Married to Her

Montia Sabbag, 27, told Inside Edition that contrary to what people have said about her, she is “not a stripper” and was trying to set the record straight in a press conference Wednesday

“I was involved with Kevin Hart a month ago," she said. "Since then, my picture has been released with lies written about me."

She and Hart were secretly videotaped getting intimate in a room at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. The popular comedian and actor claims someone tried to extort a reported $10 million by threatening to release the tape.

Sabbag says it wasn't her.

"I had nothing to do with these recordings,” she said. “I'm sorry for any involvement I had in this."

Sabbag is an aspiring singer and actress. She says she and the Ride Along actor got together in Vegas on the weekend of August 18.

Her attorney Lisa Bloom says the affair lasted just a few days.

In a statement, Bloom said: “Montia is a crime victim. Someone apparently snuck cameras into Kevin Hart’s private hotel suite in Las Vegas and recorded bedroom images of the two of them. It is a crime to secretly put cameras in a private place like a hotel room. It is another crime to secretly record people in a private place. It is yet another crime to distribute those images. Montia is the victim of multiple felonies under state and federal laws.

“Although it’s been reported that law enforcement is investigating, we have no evidence of that. Montia has not been contacted. Therefore, we are announcing today that we will be going to the authorities immediately to report this matter. We want to be sure that these crimes are thoroughly investigated and that the criminal responsible for violating Montia’s rights is apprehended. We will fully cooperate with law enforcement.”

The new revelation could cause even more problems for Hart as August 18 was his wife Eniko’s 33rd birthday.

Read: Amid Kevin Hart Controversy, His First Wife Says 'Lies and Infidelity' Ended Their Marriage

The weekend he was supposedly partying with Sabbag, Hart posted a sexy photo of his wife on Instagram with the message: “Happy b day to my fine wife...sheesh. How did I get so lucky...I love u to death.”

Hart and his wife seem to be trying to work things out. They were spotted having lunch together in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, Hart publicly apologized to his family for his indiscretions.

His wife, who is 7 months pregnant, is standing by him, saying, telling People magazine “there is absolutely no divorce talk."

Bloom, Sabbag's lawyer, is suggesting that Hart join them to go after the blackmailers.

“Kevin Hart appears to be the victim of this criminal just as Montia is the victim,” Bloom told Inside Edition. “We invite him to join us in going after the criminals.”

Sabbag is not looking for compensation from Hart.

“Montia and I are not asking for a cent from Kevin Hart. This is not about money. We are not suing him. We are not making any claims against him. Any reports to the contrary are false. Kevin Hart appears to be the victim of this criminal, just as Montia is a victim of this criminal,” Bloom said in a statement.

Watch: Padma Lakshmi Testifies She Felt 'Threatened' by Teamsters: 'I Thought He Might Hit Me'

Related Articles: