Woman and juvenile killed, 2 other juveniles wounded by gunfire in NC home, cops say

A woman and child were killed and two other juveniles were wounded when gunfire erupted in a rural home south of Yanceyville, North Carolina, investigators say.

The man suspected of firing the shots died of a self-inflicted wound after leaving the home, the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The victims were discovered Saturday, May 18, when deputies were called to a home at 8110 Cherry Grove Road in the unincorporated Cherry Grove community, the sheriff’s office said. The area is about a 50-mile drive northwest of Durham.

“Deputies ... found four victims had been shot inside the residence,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Two victims, 37-year-old Danielle Hines and a juvenile, were pronounced dead at the scene and two juvenile victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.”

The conditions of the wounded juveniles have not been released.

A suspect identified as 36-year-old Anthony Lamont Siler fled the home in a vehicle before deputies arrived, officials said.

Siler was later stopped by deputies in neighboring Alamance County, and he died at the scene of “a self inflicted gunshot wound,” officials said.

Details of a motive in the shootings have not been released and investigators have not said if the victims are related.

Screams in dark lead to man floating away in vehicle on North Carolina river, cops say

Boy writes heartbreaking obituary for dad who was among 4 officers slain in Charlotte

Stubborn alligator hauled off twice in 1 day by equally stubborn NC deputies, cops say