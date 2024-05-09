Woman just out of jail tries to steal truck but can’t drive stick shift, Colorado cops say

An accused thief had to bail out of a stolen pickup truck because she couldn’t drive stick shift, Colorado police reported.

A woman released from jail Friday, May 3, following her arrest a day earlier in a different vehicle theft case walked a half-mile, then spotted a parked pickup truck with its keys inside, Boulder police said in a May 6 news release.

The woman hopped in the truck and began to drive off, only to discover it had a manual transmission, which she did not know how to operate, police said.

The woman jumped out of the moving truck, which rolled into a fire hydrant, and tried to run away, police said.

Officers responding to reports of the crash arrested the woman on charges of motor vehicle theft, careless driving, driving without a valid license and fleeing the scene of a crash, police said.

There were no injuries in the 4:30 p.m. crash, and the stolen pickup truck was returned to its owner, police said.

Boulder is about a 30-mile drive northwest from Denver.

