Woman jumps into lake to flee from FHP, police after crash: report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — New dash camera video shows a Miami-Dade chase that ended with a woman jumping into a lake in an attempt to flee authorities, NBC Affiliate NBC6 reports.

On May 9, Melina Logan, 27, of North Carolina, went to Honda of South Miami to test drive a new Honda Civic, NBC6 reported.

Logan reportedly stole the vehicle during the test drive, leading Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol on the high-speed chase.

In the video, the Honda is seen aggressively changing lanes and passing other vehicles on the shoulder before crashing into several vehicles, eventually becoming disabled and pinned against a concrete wall.

Logan is then seen jumping from the roadway into a lake in an attempt to escape, NBC6 said.

Officers reportedly threw ropes in for Logan to climb out, but she refused, and several officers jumped in after her.

NBC6 said Logan scratched on Miami-Dade officer during the escape and pushed a Doral officer’s head underwater. One driver involved in the crash also suffered injuries and was hospitalized.

Logan was booked into jail on charges including grand theft of a vehicle, two counts of battery on a police officer, fleeing and eluding police, leaving the scene of a crash, and resisting an officer, NBC6 reported.

