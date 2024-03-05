Woman jailed on suspicion she killed man whose body was found night before in home near Prior Lake

A woman was jailed Tuesday on suspicion that she killed a man whose body was found the night before by sheriff's deputies in her home near Prior Lake, officials said.

A welfare check request sent deputies shortly after 10:20 p.m. on Monday to the home about 6 miles south of Prior Lake in Credit River Township in the 6800 block of Century Lane, where a 45-year-old man was located dead inside, the sheriff's office said. The man's identity has yet to be released.

"This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victim," Hennen said in a statement announcing the woman's arrest.

The woman was arrested without incident and booked shortly after 6:30 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder and various assault counts. She has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The sheriff's office did not explain how the man was killed, however, the jail log also shows that the woman is suspected of counts involving reckless discharge of a firearm and endangering a child with a firearm. The woman is the mother of sons ages 16 and 14, according to court records. Sheriff Luke Hennen told the Star Tribune that neither boy was physically harmed.

