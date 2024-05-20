Woman jailed after shots fired at home in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a house on Royal Street in Florence early Friday morning, police said.

Nylaisha Graham is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers responded at about 3 a.m. to the 500 block of Royal Street, where a woman said someone had shot at her house. Numerous shell casings of different calibers were found in the road around the home, police said.

The investigation led police to obtain warrants for Graham’s arrest, and she was arrested and booked into the Florence County Detention Center late Sunday afternoon, online jail records show. She is being held without bond.

Police said the investigation is continuing and that there are additional possible suspects.

