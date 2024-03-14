Woman insists roommate get rid of 6 cats, so he shoots her 10 times, Florida cops say

The age-old debate over how many indoor cats is too many nearly got a Florida woman killed, when she told her new roommate his growing herd was more than she could handle.

Rather than put the six cats outside, 59-year-old Glenn White shot the woman 10 times, then slapped the phone out of her hand when she tried to call 911, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

She ended up in a hospital and he ended up in jail.

Investigators say the unusual dispute happened late Friday, March 8, at a home in Fort Myers, about a 125-mile drive south from Tampa.

“White was evicted from his home (March 4) and the victim allowed White to stay at her residence. White moved in with his 3 cats and every day White has been bringing a cat home with a total of six cats,” the sheriff’s office reported in an affidavit.

“The victim and White have been arguing for the past couple of days about the cats and how the victim would like the cats to live outside the house instead of inside the house. On (March 8), the victim got tired of having all the cats inside the residence and told White she was going to place them outside in the lanai.”

She was in the process of tracking down the cats when the suspect appeared in a doorway with a gun and began shooting, officials said.

In the seconds that followed, she was shot seven times “on her lower extremities, two on her right rib, and one on her left middle finger,” the sheriff’s office said.

“After (the victim) was shot multiple times, White pointed the gun at her head and stated: ‘I am going to kill you.’ The victim then begged him to call 911 and to allow her to call 911,” officials said.

He slapped the phone from her hand when she called 911, but then relented and called himself, the report states.

The suspect was found at the home and a search recovered a Smith & Wesson SD40 firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

White has been charged with aggravated battery and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, officials said. He remained in custody as of March 14 with a $25,000 bond.

