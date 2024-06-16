Woman injured in personal watercraft accident off of Ocean City

A female rider was injured in a personal watercraft accident Thursday in the Isle of Wight Bay off of Ocean City.

Here's what we know.

On June 13, at about 6:55 p.m., Department of Natural Resources Police officers responded to a reported personal watercraft accident in the Isle of Wight Bay off of Ocean City.

Arriving officers located an adult female who sustained back injuries after hitting a wake. She was transported to a local medical center by Maryland State Police Aviation for evaluation.

