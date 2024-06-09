Woman injured in Highland Park shooting

HIGHLAND PARK - Police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that injured a 21-year-old woman, said Highland Park Police Chief Richard Abrams Saturday.

A woman was injured in a shooting that took place Friday night in Highland Park.

At 11:31 p.m. Friday, the Highland Park Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South 7th Avenue where a large crowd was gathered for a party. First responders found an adult female with three gunshot wounds, Abrams said.

The victim was treated by an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the initial response, Police were assisted by the Edison Police Department. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains active.

The police department is asking for the assistance of the public in providing any photos, videos, or other pertinent information that may assist investigators, Abrams said. Those with information may remain anonymous. Contact Highland Park Police Detective Brian O'Mara at 732-712-2019 or bomara@hpboro.com.

Anyone with photos or videos taken in and around South 7th Avenue immediately before, during, or after the shooting may submit them to detectives@hpboro.com.

No additional information is available at this time while the investigation is ongoing, Abrams said.

