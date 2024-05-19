Woman and infant found dead in Augusta home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a deceased woman and infant found at a home in Augusta, Saturday afternoon.

On May 18th, at 4:15pm, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1600 block of Chase Creek Court in reference to a report of deceased people.

Upon arrival, Deputies located an adult female and male infant deceased inside the residence.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy has been scheduled.

Due to the active investigation, no further information is available.

