Woman indicted for abondoning fetus in dumpster

May 4—A South Point woman accused of disposing of a fetus after giving birth has been indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury.

The case began on April 16 after residents on Township Road 349 in Hamilton Township called the sheriff's office to report finding a fetus.

When deputies arrived, they were told that Carrie Copley, 38, of South Point had been transported to the hospital earlier in the day and that resident later found the fetus in a dumpster.

Copley was located and interviewed by detectives before being arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.

The fetus has been sent to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy. The results of it are not back yet.

The case was sent to the grand jury, which returned two charges against Copley, fifth-degree felony abuse of a corpse and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

Copley was in the court of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a separate criminal case, Copley is facing a 17 drug charges including two counts of second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, third-degree felony trafficking, fourth-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, third-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, third-degree felony possession of fentanyl related compound, fourth-degree felony possession of cocaine, fourth-degree felony trafficking in cocaine and third-degree felony tampering with evidence. She has plead not guilty to those charges.

That case is also before Judge Finley.

Other people indicted and their charges include:

—Joseph D. Whaley, 33, Huntington, West Virginia, third-degree felony having a weapon under disability.

—Nancy J. Waller, 59, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

—Katrina R. Phelps, 62, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

—Cody E. Hicks, 23, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

—Toby D. Avery, 44, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

—Dustin Thompson, 27, Portsmouth, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

—Bethany A. Camelin, 49, Chillicothe, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

—Thomas L. Irvin, 55, Columbus, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, first-degree felony possession of Fentanyl related compound and first-degree misdemeanor receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings.

—Jessica Irene Bowden, 37, Coal Grove, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

—Barbara A. Sheridan, 59, Ironton, first-degree misdemeanor violation of protection order, third-degree felony violation of protection order, fourth-degree felony menacing by stalking.

—Eli Cochran, 22, Ironton, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

—Nahum Cruz Lopez, 22, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property, fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and first-degree misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

—Heather Noel Hutchinson, 41, Ashland, Kentucky, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and two counts of first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

—Anderson Michael Jude, 38, Proctorville, fifth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony burglary and fifth-degree felony possession of Fentanyl related compound.

—Timothy Soummers, 35, Chillicothe, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

—Cody S. McLaughlin, 33, Ironton, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

—Chad A. Blair, 44, Ashland, Kentucky, fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and fifth-degree felony obstructing official business.

—Joel Erwin, 37, Greenup, Kentucky, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony vandalism.