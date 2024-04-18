Woman hurt when small child grabs gun, accidentally pulls trigger, Fort Worth police say

A woman was injured when her small child accidentally fired a gun early Wednesday on Fort Worth’s north side, officials said.

Fort Worth police responded to a North Richland Hills hospital shortly after 1:30 a.m. regarding a shooting victim who had arrived in a private vehicle. They learned the victim was at home in the 2700 block of NW 26th Street when her young child grabbed a gun and accidentally shot her in the side, police said.

Officials didn’t give the age of the child.

The mother was taken by ambulance to another hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Gun violence until detectives were notified to investigate the incident, according to police. It’s unknown whether anyone will face charges.

