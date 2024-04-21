Woman hurt after shooting in hotel parking garage near Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday night just before 9:30 p.m., the Kansas City Police Department responded to a shooting in a hotel parking garage near the Country Club Plaza.

The shooting occurred close to where Bishop Miege students were holding their prom, but the school said no students were involved or hurt.

Police said the shooting happened at 45th and Main Street, where the Kansas City Marriott Country Club Plaza is located. Investigators say a woman had pulled into the parking garage and heard gunshots. Soon after, she realized she had been struck.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries, KCPD said.

FOX4 received a tip about the shooting on Saturday night. The source sent screenshots of Bishop Miege’s school text line that updated students about the incident.

According to messages from the school around 9:45 p.m., the scene did not involve a Bishop Miege student, and students would be escorted to their cars by police.

The updates also said that the shooting did not cause the hotel to go on lockdown, and it was not an ‘active shooter’ situation, according to police.

After the prom, parents were able to pick up their kids across the street at American Century.

Police didn’t say if they arrested anyone and they did not provide a description of a suspect. FOX4 will update this story with more details as more information is confirmed.

