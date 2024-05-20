Woman hurt in Mount Oliver shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Mount Oliver.

First responders were called to the 500 block of Transverse Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. Monday.

A woman was found with gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.

Allegheny County police said a house was shot at several times from the outside, with one of the bullets striking the woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALLTIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

