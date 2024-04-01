Woman hospitalized after SUV crashes into Polk County lake

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was hospitalized after she drove an SUV into Lake Morton Monday morning.

The Lakeland Police Department said at about 8:45 a.m., Pamela Peacock, 53, was driving when her gold SUV left Lake Morton Drive near Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers said the SUV crashed into a light pole and a tree before it went into the water.

At this time, it is not known why Peacock’s vehicle left the roadway. She survived and was taken to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment.

Lake Morton is where the famous Lakeland swans make their home. No injuries to the swans were reported.

