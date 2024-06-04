Woman hospitalized after shot by man in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been shot following a disturbance in Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say just before 7 p.m. they received a call for a disturbance between a man and a woman at the Dickey Playground in Fresno.

According to police, the woman left the park in her vehicle and drove to the area of Stanislaus and M Streets. The man then followed her in a separate vehicle and fired several shots at her.

One of the shots struck her in her lower body. Police say she is receiving treatment at a local hospital and her injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to police, the suspect has been detained. He was found at Dickey Playground.

Police say that the man and woman involved had a previous romantic relationship and this might be a domestic violence incident.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs had a role in the shooting.

