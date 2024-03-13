Woman hospitalized with gunshot wound after man shoots himself, Miami-Dade police say

A woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound early Wednesday morning after her boyfriend shot and killed himself, according to Miami-Dade police.

The shooting happened around 4:17 a.m. in the 11200 block of Southwest 30th Street, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the woman to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition, police said. The man died on the scene.

Police did not say who shot the woman.

The owners of the home where the shooting happened told Miami Herald’s partner CBS News Miami they were woken up by the sounds of children screaming in the driveway. The homeowners told the TV station they recently rented the house behind theirs to the couple and four kids.

“We just rented them the house like ten days ago,” the homeowner’s daughter-in-law said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.