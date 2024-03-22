Woman holds dryer repairman at gunpoint over rejected warranty, Indiana cops say

An Indiana woman is accused of holding a dryer repairman at gunpoint after he told her he couldn’t accept a warranty, police said.

Reba LaJoy Wilson, 43, of Indianapolis, was arrested March 20 after police said she held a dryer repairman at gunpoint and shot at him as he tried to escape, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Wilson told the man who came to fix her dryer on March 18 that a previous company said her machine was under warranty, according to court documents.

The repairman said he “could not honor another company’s warranty,” documents show.

Wilson refused to pay for the repair and told the man to fix her machine or put it back together, according to police.

The worker told Wilson “he didn’t work for free, but would be happy to put it back together” if she paid his $70 house call fee, police said.

Wilson threatened to call the police and blocked the door so the repairman was unable to leave, records show.

She then pointed the gun at him and told him to “sit down,” according to the affidavit.

The repairman ran out Wilson’s back door and through her yard before making it to the safety of his truck, police said.

He told authorities Wilson said, “I’ll pop cap in your (expletive),” as she fired shots in his direction, according to the affidavit.

Wilson is charged with criminal confinement, intimidation, criminal recklessness, pointing a gun at someone and unlawful possession of a gun as a serious violent felon, according to court records.

Wilson’s attorney told McClatchy News on March 22 they had no comment at this time.

