A woman was hit by a vehicle and died at a hospital, South Carolina coroner says

An investigation is underway after a South Carolina woman died Saturday in a crash, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Terri Long, a 59-year-old Aiken resident, is the pedestrian who was killed, Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release.

At about 9 p.m. Saturday, Long was crossing Laurens Street — near Peach Orchard Place — when she was hit by northbound vehicle, according to the release.

EMS took Long to an area hospital, where she died at 9:35 p.m., Ables said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the vehicle driver stopped after the collision, or left the scene.

The crash is continuing to be investigated by the coroner’s office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Through May 22, at least 357 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 14 people have died in Aiken County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 38 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.