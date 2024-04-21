Woman hit, killed while walking on I-10 Service Road: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead near the West Lake Forest area on Saturday, April 20.

The NOPD reported officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman lying in the road in the 8500 block of the I-10 Service Road around 8:39 p.m.

NOPD officers said they found the woman in the eastbound lane when they arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

They said an initial investigation shows the woman was walking on the side of the road when she was hit by a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Orleans Parish coroner will identify the victim.

Anyone with information about the crash can call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigators at 504-658-6205 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

