Woman high on drugs jumps out of rideshare thinking she’s kidnapped, Michigan cops say

A Michigan woman jumped from a rideshare vehicle after seeing a sign that made her think she was being kidnapped, police said.

On Sunday March 24, around 4:45 p.m., authorities received a call about a car and pedestrian crash, Michigan State Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The incident was initially reported as a kidnapping, with witnesses telling police that a woman jumped out of a black vehicle traveling in the left lane of Interstate 96.

“As troopers were investigating the incident, a ride-share driver called and stated that a female had jumped out of his vehicle after she stated that she did not like the route he was taking,” police said.

During an interview with the 31-year-old passenger from Detroit, police determined she was high on marijuana at the time of the incident, according to the post.

The woman was treated at a hospital where she was determined to be alert and stable, according to police.

When she saw a sign that said Port Huron, she “panicked thinking he was taking her somewhere else,” instead of downtown, police said.

“This woman was very lucky she wasn’t seriously hurt during this incident,” Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Police said the kidnapping investigation will be closed as “unfounded.”

