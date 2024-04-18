Woman and her sisters deprived foster child of food and sleep in Minnesota, feds say

A Minnesota woman has been convicted after officials say she and her three sisters abused a foster child in their care.

Bobbi Jo Johnson, 46, was convicted of one count of child neglect—deprivation of food and health care, and one count of child endangerment, according to an April 15 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.

According to an indictment, the boy was between 12 to 13 years old and was in the custody of Trina Mae Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation through the foster care system.

Trina Mae Johnson, along with her three sisters, Bobbi Jo Johnson, Ellie Mae Johnson and Patricia Ann Johnson, are accused of abusing and neglecting the boy between January 2021 and April 2022. A fifth person, Bertram Calvin Lussier Jr., resided with Trina Mae Johnson and was also accused of taking part in the abuse.

“The abuse included withholding food from the victim to the point of starvation, forcing the victim to stand in uncomfortable positions for long periods of time, and assaulting the victim,” officials said.

The boy was also deprived of sleep, isolated and threatened, according to the indictment.

As a result, he “suffered serious and substantial harm to his physical, mental and emotional health,” the indictment said.

Bobbi Jo Johnson’s attorney, Peter Wold, told McClatchy News that Johnson did not live at the same residence as the boy and the other defendants in the case. He said she provided a “safe space” for the boy at her home.

Bobbi Jo Johnson fed the boy and was not aware of the torture and abuse that was taking place, according to Wold. He denies that she ever abused him, but noticed he appeared skinny and injured at times. He says she is “guilty by association” and taking responsibility for “not standing up to her older bully sister.”

McClatchy News reached out to attorneys for Trina Mae Johnson, Ellie Mae Johnson, Patricia Ann Johnson and Bertram Calvin Lussier Jr.

Ella Mae Johnson’s attorney did not wish to give a comment. Attorneys for Trina Mae Johnson, Patricia Ann Johnson and Bertram Calvin Lussier Jr. did not respond.

Trina Mae Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of child torture, one count of child neglect—deprivation of food and health care, one count of child endangerment, and one count of assault on a minor with a dangerous weapon, officials said.

Ellie Mae Johnson, Patricia Ann Johnson and Bertram Calvin Lussier Jr. each pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment.

All five will be sentenced at a later time.

McClatchy News reached out to officials with the Department of Justice for more information but did not hear back.

