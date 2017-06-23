Woman can make her massive dog instantly less intimidating and it involves menswear

People who love and care for what others consider "scary dogs" know the struggles of having a misunderstood canine bestie.

It stings a bit when people pull away from a dog that you know to be lovable and gentle.

A redditor named tricksy_trixie posted a photograph of her sister's adorable German Shepherd, named "Rome", to the /r/aww subreddit to share how her sister has changed the way people react to him.

She wrote, "My sister's gentle giant German Shepherd wears a bow tie everywhere because it makes people less intimidated and afraid of him."

View photos

Image: reddit/Tricksy_Trixie

In the comment thread, tricksy_trixie wrote that sometimes her sister takes him out for mountain runs on off-leash trails. When he gets ahead of her, he sometimes startles hikers who think he'll attack because of his large size.

"Rome has had tons of obedience training and is about as well behaved as a dog can get, but he is larger than average for his breed and can look scary if you don't know him," she wrote.

Her sister found that people weren't as afraid of Rome when he was wearing his bowtie.

"People would actually say hello to him or call him over to pet him instead of recoiling in fear. So now he wears the bow tie all the time and looks friendly and dapper AF."

The bowtie is really working for him. You could never turn away a dog that looks that gentlemanly.