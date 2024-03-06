Woman held hostage, shot, family says

A man held three people hostage at this mobile home at 111 Chrisco Lane, Gastonia.

In Erica Welch's last message, she begged for help.

She told her sister, Stephanie Welch, "Hurry please! Come as fast as you can, but don't bring the baby."

Help came too late.

Welch was shot and killed inside the mobile home on Chrisco Lane where she was held hostage by a man she knew, according to her sister.

Erica Welch was shot and killed by a man she knew early Wednesday morning.

The Gaston County Police Department said in a press release that they were called to the home at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, and when officers approached the home, someone inside fired shots, shooting both someone inside and shooting at the officers.

When officers made it inside the home, they rescued one person, and found someone else dead.

Although police did not name Welch, Stephanie Welch said that the person shot was her sister.

"She was a fighter. She spoke her mind, and she was honest about things," she said.

She said that her sister was trying to protect someone else inside the mobile home, a man who is paralyzed.

"She said, 'I'm not going to leave Josh.' She said, 'He'll kill me, but I'm not going to leave him,'" Welch said.

Police did not name the man responsible for the shooting, and he had not been charged Wednesday afternoon.

Welch said the man was a longtime acquaintance of her family, someone she had considered a friend.

"I think he's a monster," she said, speaking through tears. "I didn't think he would do her that way. You don't do people like that."

