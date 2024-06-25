Woman held at gunpoint in Boise-area parking lot, man drives off with her car

Police have arrested a man suspected of holding a woman at gunpoint in a Boise-area parking lot.

The male suspect approached a vehicle at about 9:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 6800 block of Strawberry Glenn Road in Garden City, according to a Garden City Police Department news release.

The man took out a handgun and demanded the driver give him her vehicle before driving off in the stolen car, police said.

Officers worked with Ada County Dispatch to broadcast the license plate number to all Ada County law enforcement.

An Eagle deputy spotted the car driving down State Street in Eagle, and a “short pursuit ensued,” the release said.

Police said the deputy disabled the vehicle by executing a PIT, or Precision Immobilization Technique, maneuver, which involves “forcing a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees, causing the vehicle to stall and stop,” the Department of Justice website states.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail on felony charges of robbery, grand theft and felony possession of a firearm, as well as misdemeanors for driving without privileges and fleeing an officer.