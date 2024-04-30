Woman hears screaming, running water after man breaks into house, Olympia police say

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary after he broke into an Olympia home Monday night and took a shower, according to police.

About 11:30 p.m., a woman upstairs with two children — an eight-year-old and an 18-month-old — could hear him and called police, Lt. Paul Lower said. The woman told 911 dispatchers that she could hear screaming and the sound of running water.

Lower praised the dispatchers because they instructed the woman and her children to barricade themselves in a bedroom while also relaying information to police.

Police responded to the 1100 block of 10th Avenue Southeast and surrounded the home.

They first tried to hail the man to exit the residence, Lower said. They also came up with a plan to safely enter it. An officer also looked through a downstairs window and could see the man exit the shower. He was ordered to lie on the floor, then was taken into custody without incident, according to Lower.

The man allegedly told police that he was under the influence of narcotics, Lower said.