Woman in New Hanover charged with attempted murder of her children and arson

A Wilmington woman is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree arson.

On April 1, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident where a woman barricaded herself inside her home with her three children and set the house on fire, according to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

The residence is located at 107 Alameda Drive, Wilmington, according to Bowden's arrest warrant, issued by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on April 2. Three children ages 15, 13 and 11, one woman and Bowden were inside the home at the time of the incident.

Margaret Danielle Bowden, 37, was involuntary committed to the hospital and was arrested upon her release on April 16, Brewer said.

Bowden is facing four counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree arson, according to the New Hanover County Jail inmate search.

Bowden was being held in the New Hanover County Jail under a $1,000,000 bond as of Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: New Hanover woman facing charges of attempted murder and arson