Woman’s grisly murder went unsolved for 16 years. Then Florida Keys cops cracked case

Florida Keys detectives on Wednesday arrested a man who they say beat a woman to death 16 years ago.

Beth Neumeier was 48-years-old when her battered body was found hidden underneath a mulch pile in a vacant lot on 24th Street in the Middle Keys city of Marathon on May 4, 2008, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Her face was so badly damaged during the attack that detectives could only identify her using fingerprints, the sheriff’s office said.

This week, sheriff office Major Crimes detectives arrested Keith Devon White on a murder charge in connection with Neumeier’s death. Investigators believe White used a shovel to kill Neumeier, Mansfield said.

Monroe County Assistant State Attorney Joseph Mansfield told the Miami Herald that White, 31, will be charged with second-degree murder. Information regarding his legal representation wasn’t immediately available.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay said his detectives, along with investigators with the State Attorney’s Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement, determined White was Neumeier’s killer after an investigation that included DNA evidence, witness interviews and following “extensive leads.”

“We never give up on these cases and we will continue to seek justice no matter how long it takes,” Ramsay said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said that Neumeier was known by deputies to have worked as a prostitute in the Marathon area at the time preceding her death.

White, who was 15-years-old when Neumeier was killed, is being held without bond in Monroe County jail. His arraignment date has not been set.

White also has a lengthy criminal history in the Keys, including an armed robbery conviction in 2011.

Years later, he was serving time in county jail on a driving without a license charge in December 2023 when he was arrested again on felony lewd and lascivious behavior in the presence of a corrections facility worker in addition to simple assault on a firefighter or EMT.