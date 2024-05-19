Woman grazed by bullet in head overnight in Pittsburgh

A woman was hurt when she was grazed by a bullet in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood overnight.

Pittsburgh Police say officers responded to East Warrington Avenue and Allen Street after receiving three ShotSpotter notifications for a total of 10 rounds in the area and a 911 call reporting someone was possibly shot.

Officers found a woman who had been dropped off by a vehicle in the 800 block of East Warrington Avenue who had a graze wound to her head. The victim’s friends told police they were fired upon while inside the vehicle after they left Hilltop Tavern.

Detectives processed evidence outside of the bar and on Allen Street, where several vehicles were hit by bullets. A witness told police there was an argument on Allen Street, then a man began shooting before running away toward Warrington.

The investigation is ongoing.

