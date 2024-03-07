Woman got out of a vehicle in 2022 — and vanished. Remains now identified in Colorado

Remains found beside a highway in February have now been identified as those of a woman missing since 2022, Colorado officials reported.

Beth Aper was last seen exiting a vehicle on Judge Orr Road and North Calhan Highway in August 2022, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday, March 6, news release. Her husband was driving the vehicle, officials said.

She was carrying two trash bags of clothing and her phone, deputies said.

“Beth was a family-oriented woman who loved her family and never missed a holiday, a birthday, or a family gathering,” sheriff’s officials said in the release. Her disappearance was “highly concerning” to her family.

Human remains were found Feb. 24 along Highway 115 in Fremont County, deputies said.

On Monday, March 4, investigators confirmed the remains belonged to Aper.

Sheriff Joseph Roybal said detectives are working to determine how Aper died and “how she could be left callously on the side of a road.”

“My heart goes out to her family and friends during this difficult time,” Roybal said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 719-520-7777.

El Paso County is about 81 miles southeast of Denver.

